Next top politician in favor of Gigi D’Agostino

"We have room for so many different opinions and ways of life in this country, from the Vorarlbergers to the Burgenlanders, from the Freedom Party to the Greens and from the Goldhauben to the e-sports club. But we have no room for right-wing radicals and anti-Semites. We have no room for people who live division instead of inclusion. And we certainly won't let such people take away a song that was played in the best moments of our youth and with which we share many good memories," explains the ÖVP hopeful on Instagram.