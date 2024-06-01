Knife attack: Islam critic reports after surgery

Many questions still unanswered

According to the State Office of Criminal Investigation, many questions remain unanswered and are still under investigation. "What kind of knife is that? Where did it come from? Did he buy the knife?" - The answers to these questions will also be used to find out whether the arrested man planned the crime or whether it was a spontaneous attack. The state security department of the Karlsruhe public prosecutor's office, which is responsible for political offenses, is investigating the case. "What concerns us most is the question of motive," the LKA also said. The search for the perpetrator's motives has not yet made any progress.