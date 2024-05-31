"Krone" commentary
What’s wrong with the Germans?
On Sylt, young Germans drunk on Korn and Jever-Pils are chanting xenophobic songs. In Hamburg, migrants apparently equally drunk on their Islamist emotions are shouting out their demands for the establishment of a caliphate. In the EU election campaign, candidates are brutally attacked. Both politicians on the left, preferably the Greens, and on the right, the AfD, can no longer be sure of their lives. And official Germany is just whining helplessly. What is wrong with Germany? Are conditions like those in the Weimar Republic approaching the Federal Republic?
ON THE ONE HAND, politicians, led by the extremely weak traffic light government, and the media are calling in unison for moderation and non-violence.
Radical Islamism established itself
ON THE OTHER SIDE, people are apparently still afraid to openly address the causes of this polarization in German society: That the uncontrolled mass immigration of recent years and decades has made people so insecure that, on the one hand, radical counter-movements such as the AfD have been able to emerge and, on the other, radical Islamism has been able to establish itself in parallel societies.
A politically conflicted society with migrant ghettos, threatened by de-industrialization and social cuts, is obviously at risk of increasing radicalization. And German conditions are always coming to Austria with some delay.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.