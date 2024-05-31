What’s wrong with the Germans?

On Sylt, young Germans drunk on Korn and Jever-Pils are chanting xenophobic songs. In Hamburg, migrants apparently equally drunk on their Islamist emotions are shouting out their demands for the establishment of a caliphate. In the EU election campaign, candidates are brutally attacked. Both politicians on the left, preferably the Greens, and on the right, the AfD, can no longer be sure of their lives. And official Germany is just whining helplessly. What is wrong with Germany? Are conditions like those in the Weimar Republic approaching the Federal Republic?