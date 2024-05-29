Everything is already set for a new world record

The oldest participants, brothers Willi and Walter Haslimeier (80), who were born on February 29, 1944, also come from Switzerland. "We are currently 20 couples, but there are already over 80 registrations. It looks good that we will create the longest twin table in the world on Thursday," says Strafinger, aiming for 100 couples at a long table. He is only worried about the weather. The record attempt is planned for the town square in Braunau. To be on the safe side, a hall has also been reserved.