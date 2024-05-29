Vorteilswelt
Meeting of the twins

Everything is already set for a new world record

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 11:20

Twins are currently traveling to Braunau from near and far. The 40th edition of the meeting has been underway since the beginning of the week and a world record is planned for Thursday. Around 100 twins are to dine at a table at the dinner on the town square. According to the organizers, things are looking good.

The town of Braunau is all about twins until Sunday. For the second and, for the time being, last time, the international twins meeting is taking place in the border town: "We move to a different province every two years. We haven't been to Carinthia for a long time," says organizer Max Strafinger, explaining the strategy. The couples from Austria, Germany, Switzerland and even France like this.

"It allows us to see a lot of Austria," say Manfred and Vincenz Patsch from St. Georgen an der Salzach. While they had a short journey, 72-year-old Traudi and Rosi from Rostock took a 925-kilometre drive to meet many acquaintances - such as the Swiss twin sisters Doris and Heidi Rahm, who met the twins Hans and Peter 30 years ago at a twin reunion and then married them.

Snezhana von Büdingern-Dyba from Cologne is writing a book about the meeting. (Bild: HCH-Fotopress)
Snezhana von Büdingern-Dyba from Cologne is writing a book about the meeting.
(Bild: HCH-Fotopress)

The oldest participants, brothers Willi and Walter Haslimeier (80), who were born on February 29, 1944, also come from Switzerland. "We are currently 20 couples, but there are already over 80 registrations. It looks good that we will create the longest twin table in the world on Thursday," says Strafinger, aiming for 100 couples at a long table. He is only worried about the weather. The record attempt is planned for the town square in Braunau. To be on the safe side, a hall has also been reserved.

The twins proved that they are weatherproof yesterday on a trip to Palting on a course for a donkey driving license. The twin sisters Ulrike Dutzler and Brigitte Zwirchmair (59) from Gunskirchen, who were celebrating their premiere at the meeting, were also impressed by the animals.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mario Zeko
Mario Zeko
