On the road with an e-bike
My favorite tour: coziness meets tradition
An e-bike tour that ends with genuine Zillertal hospitality. Barbara and Walter Platzgummer have been outstanding hosts for eight years, also for the many cyclists.
The tour starts at the sports field in Mayrhofen, parking at the Europahaus (€1.80 per hour or part thereof), free parking at the Maurach parking lot (after the Brandberg tunnel on the right).
The destination is the Alpenrose-Fellenberg hut, popular with hikers and bikers, high above the Zillergrund. Follow the Brandberg/Alpenrose or Zillergrund markings, both lead to today's end point.
Just a few hundred meters after the Zillergrund toll station (free of charge for bikers), the forest road leads off to the right, where you can't miss a bike mounted high up.
Over nine serpentines to the finish
Then begins the ascent of almost 600 meters in altitude to the alpine hut at 1400 meters above sea level. The forest road winds its way up nine hairpin bends to the destination of the tour, the beautifully situated Alpenrose-Fellenberg hut.
Wide forest road
The forest road is wide and easy to drive on. The ascent offers a beautiful view of Brandberg and the Kolm. Shortly before reaching your destination, you cross the Fellenbergbach stream before reaching the ancient alpine hut.
Facts and figures
- Refreshments: Alpenrose-Fellenberg hut, can be reached on +43 664 5077207
- Distance: 19.5 kilometers in total
- Duration: approx. 1.40 hours
- Altitude: 770 meters uphill and 770 meters downhill
- Requirements: From Mayrhofen, a good level of fitness and perfect handling of the e-bike are required.
- Tip: Never ride without the necessary equipment or protective measures - such as a helmet, water bottle, first-aid kit and gloves.
The hut offers homemade home cooking and alpine delicacies. The special thing about it: there is no electricity at the hut, which makes everything not so easy. The Alpenrose-Fellenberg hut is located directly on a mountain bike tour and welcomes everyone - whether mountain hikers or e-bikers. An extremely rewarding e-bike tour in the Zillertal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
