The city of Rome is facing a plague of seagulls. With their powerful beaks and long claws, the birds frighten tourists and locals alike. A specially developed drone is now being used to keep the animals away from terraces and balconies.
In the past week alone, 30 cases of seagulls attacking dogs and children have been reported in Rome. The birds often pounce on plates at restaurants or hotels and take snacks or peck at garbage bags to get at leftovers.
The drone developed by Andrea Lunerti, one of the best-known experts in dealing with birds of prey, snakes, wild boar and deer, together with a pilot, aims to put an end to this. It emits sounds and light pulses that scare the seagulls away.
The small device is very maneuverable and can also fly in confined spaces. Afraid of the drone's noises, the birds moved away and refrained from building their nests at the site. They then did not return because they considered this place unsafe, it was said.
Ideal living conditions
"The drone has a rubber propeller that doesn't harm anyone. We are still in the test phase, but the results in the fight against seagulls are encouraging," reports Lunerti. A big city is particularly attractive to wild animals because of the large amount of food, the expert explains. So they leave the forests to move to Rome's outskirts, where they can rummage around in the garbage and find food. This applies to wild boars and foxes, but also to seagulls.
The mild climate, the lack of natural enemies and the garbage left on the streets by many tourists have created ideal living conditions for seagulls. In spring, the gulls prefer to nest on roofs or terraces and raise their young there until they fledge.
