Ideal living conditions

"The drone has a rubber propeller that doesn't harm anyone. We are still in the test phase, but the results in the fight against seagulls are encouraging," reports Lunerti. A big city is particularly attractive to wild animals because of the large amount of food, the expert explains. So they leave the forests to move to Rome's outskirts, where they can rummage around in the garbage and find food. This applies to wild boars and foxes, but also to seagulls.