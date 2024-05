Car full of pensioners crashed into building

Rescued from the wreckage

Some of the women had to be rescued from the wreckage using rescue shears before being taken to the regional hospital by ambulance. "The driver was able to leave the vehicle by herself, the front passenger and the person in the back seat had to be freed by the fire department using hydraulic rescue equipment," reports the Hermagor fire department. The 87-year-old was taken to hospital by the C7 rescue helicopter. The road had to be closed for around 40 minutes.