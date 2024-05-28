German woman (35) attacked police officer with an axe

The former nurse is led into the courtroom in handcuffs by prison guards. The 35-year-old does not want to comment on the prosecutor's accusations. "I can't remember," she says. And that's what it's all about. At around 1.30 a.m. on April 11, a wild peeper alerted the police and reported an eerie encounter with a woman on a stranger's property. The woman was wrapped in a woollen blanket and had been staring at him while he was relieving himself. The creepy woman is said to have had a mastiff with her. When the officers arrive shortly afterwards and ask the woman to put the dog on a lead, the situation escalates. "Do you want one in the mouth now or later?", the 35-year-old woman retorts and then slaps an officer. A scuffle ensues and the two of them roll down an embankment and a two-metre-high wall.