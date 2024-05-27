Inflation: food sometimes unaffordable for families

Changes demanded for poverty measure

The debt advice services are calling for the reference budgets to be used as an official measure of poverty alongside the at-risk-of-poverty threshold and also to be taken into account in the minimum subsistence level. This is because the calculation of the at-risk-of-poverty threshold is based on two-year-old income data (EU-SILC). According to the official definition, anyone who has to live on less than 60 percent of the median income of the population as a whole is considered to be at risk of poverty. For single parents with two children and monthly household costs of 3704 euros according to the reference budget, the at-risk-of-poverty threshold is 2830 euros, which is 874 euros below the ASB reference budget.