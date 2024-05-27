“Salzburg doesn’t need this advertising value”

Who was your sporting role model?

Thomas Muster, even though I never really played tennis myself. I was fascinated by the way he struggled. That's why he became number one.

Who is Salzburg's greatest athlete of all time?

Marcel Hirscher, he was an exceptional figure and an incredible tinkerer. In my opinion, he could have mastered all disciplines.

Which sports do you follow?

Soccer, ice hockey and Formula 1. I get up at four in the morning for a Formula 1 training session. Who in the family shares this passion? My older daughter! As a small child, she spent a lot of time at sporting events. That must have been contagious. I've been camping with her twice at the Österreich-Ring in Spielberg. Alongside thousands of Dutch people. There was no sleep, but otherwise they were great experiences.

What sports do you do yourself?

After my second meniscus tear, I'm not running at the moment, but I'm in physiotherapy and at the gym. For me, running is a balance to being a politician. It keeps me moving and keeps me fit. Otherwise, we spend a lot of time in the mountains: ski tours, mountaineering, hiking.

Which soccer team do you root for?

In Germany, for me it's Werder Bremen. They've always had stability, especially when it comes to personnel. In Austria, I used to be a Tirol fan. Now it's clear that I'm rooting for Red Bull Salzburg.