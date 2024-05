Kühner second in Rome ++ Puck & Petschenig top ten

"We had a lot of fun here as a team!"

"I'm delighted with second place, even though I would have liked to have won," said Kühner, who is ranked seventh in the world. "Elektric had a lot of fun for four rounds, i.e. in the Nations Cup and the Grand Prix. We as a team also had a lot of fun here: all three Austrians with confident rounds in the jump-off, plus the performances in the Nations Cup," said the team leader, highlighting the performances of the entire team.