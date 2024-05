Greens elect Haider-Wallner as top candidate

She has been a member of the economic parliament for the Green Party since 2025 and was its spokesperson for nine years. Haider-Wallner became a local councillor in Eisenstadt in 2015 and has been the club leader since last year. In second place on the list is Wolfgang Spitzmüller, who also received 96% of the vote. The organic farmer from Oberschützen has been a member of parliament since 2014. The further ranking of the candidates will be determined at the next provincial assembly on October 12.