Expert on U-turns voglaurs in front of the press

Now there really isn't much left to do and the word voglauern has to be added to the dictionary. The meaning is quickly defined: Voglauern - to make statements during a press conference due to temporary or even long-term insanity, which you have to publicly retract immediately afterwards, when the microphones are not even staked out - in order to make the cause that originally led to this press conference even worse in the end than it already was beforehand.