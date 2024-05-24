"Grias Di, darling!"
Power sisters shake up Salzburg’s hotel industry
Re-branded, re-built, re-styled. The Soulsisters' Hotel is created from the former parent business Hotel Antonius in Kaprun, with a new look - far removed from what Kaprun has seen to date. Run by the third generation of the family by the young power-sister duo, managing directors Jessica Leitner-Reitzer (30) and Jennifer Franic-Reitzer (28), the two have been providing fresh flair in Salzburger Land since their establishment.
A true play of contrasts and a concept that works: two sisters and opposites that attract. With a shared vision and a common goal: to create a modern interpretation of Alpine hospitality.
56 exquisite rooms
Thanks to its idyllic location by the hotel's own natural pond, state-of-the-art "feel-good areas" and 56 exquisite rooms, this 4-star superior style hotel sets new standards in terms of design, cuisine and guest experience.
Located in the center of Kaprun, Soulsisters' captures the essence of a place that shows itself in its best light depending on the season. The architecture and interior of the hotel are a tribute to the harmony of opposites: Clean, modern lines meet warm textures, creating an atmosphere that you can not only see, but feel.
Soulsisters'
- The former Hotel Antonius (founded in 1992) became the Soulsisters' Hotel, located in the heart of Kaprun, Austria. Taken over in the third generation by sisters Jessica Leitner-Reitzer (30) and Jennifer Franic-Reitzer (28), the family business was reopened in 2022.
- As a four-star superior wellness hotel, the Austrian family business employs 25 people and is characterized by its unique concept, which combines traditional Alpine hospitality with a modern and design-oriented approach.
- With 56 rooms in three categories - lifestyle suites, loft rooms and two design suites - it offers unique stays for design lovers and those seeking relaxation. The Soulsisters' Kitchen combines local cuisine with exotic superfoods, while the 1000m2 Hideaway Spa with saunas, living pool area including indoor pool, whirlpool, relaxation rooms, as well as the fitness room and "power place" with panoramic views, the terrace and the natural swimming pond invite you to fully regenerate in summer.
- The hotel places a strong focus on sustainability. With the free "Gop Green" option, guests can choose to have their room cleaned only every other day or not at all, thereby reducing the consumption of water, cleaning agents and energy. High-tech natural cosmetic products from Team Dr. Joseph Südtirol and zero waste products are provided in the rooms to further reduce the use of disposable products.
- In addition, the hotel offers an electric car charging station in the garage. Customized events, including exclusive weddings, are also offered individually.
- Soulsisters' lifestyle
"Grias Di, darling!". The philosophy of the Austrian family business is to offer guests not just a space, but an experience characterized by the intensity and dynamism of polarities. "We both grew up in the hotel business and this family home has represented our own personal 'power place' since our childhood. That's why we are all the more driven by the desire for guests to discover new things and get to know themselves better through the tension of opposites. As sisters, we couldn't be more different and that was precisely our aim in transforming our hotel concept into a personal sensory workshop that will be remembered. We have designed our hotel as a tribute to the contrast that allows us to feel the intensity of life," say the managing directors and sisters Jessica Leitner-Reitzer and Jennifer Franic-Reitzer.
- Soulsisters' Living
"Stay, Darling!". From airy "loft rooms" to luxurious "lifestyle suites" and two "Gipfei - Hirschg'weih" design suites, every room at Soulsisters' offers a unique atmosphere. Design and comfort go hand in hand to create rooms that are not only inviting but also inspiring. Whether the view of the mountain panorama or the detailed furnishings - every element is designed to create moments of happiness. "Fluffy, darling!": a vacation with your four-legged friend is also possible at the dog-friendly Soulsisters' in Salzburger Land, even with extras such as a welcome drink in the bowl, Dogstyler dog bed and much more.
- Soulsisters' Kitchen
"Delicious, Darling!". The heart of the culinary offering is the à la carte restaurant Soulsisters' Kitchen - a place that combines traditional cuisine with a twist of exotic superfoods and international influences. The pursuit of toque-awarded gourmet cuisine will be further intensified this summer under the direction of the ambitious 24-year-old chef Jakub Radina. The toque-awarded restaurant "Why Not - Gourmetfood Darling?" will be created here with six exclusive tables. Whether hearty local specialties or innovative, healthy creations - the Soulsisters' cuisine promises a taste experience that nourishes both the body and the soul. The lovingly laid breakfast table ensures a great start to the morning. From "Healthy Starters" made from colorful superfoods to homemade, healthy breakfast creations, the buffet offers a wide and healthy selection. And for those who prefer a classic breakfast, there's a fresh croissant with sweet apricot jam.
- Soulsisters' Hideaway
"Enjoy, Darling!". Here, "work-life balance" is swapped for "happy-life balance". The spa at Soulsisters' redefines wellness on over 1000m2 of total relaxation with a refreshing concept to revitalize body and mind. The Adults Only Hideaway Spa with saunas, whirlpool, four-poster beds and access to the outdoor garden area, the living pool area with indoor pool, wellness room with "Pssst... room" including double loungers, as well as the fitness room and literal "power place" with panoramic views, the terrace and the natural swimming pond in summer invite you to fully regenerate. Here you can experience the perfect balance of active pursuits and regenerating tranquillity, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Kaprun Alps.
- Soulsisters' Adventures
"Experience, Darling!". Soulsisters' guests enjoy the perfect central location in Kaprun at any time of year. In winter, you can reach the entrance to the family ski area in less than three minutes by car (ski bus stop right in front of the hotel), while in summer there are numerous activities in the mountains and on the lake. The extensive network of hiking and cycling trails and cross-country ski trails start directly from the hotel.
- Soulsisters' Wedding Dreams Ahead
"Love, Darling!". Under the clear credo "Life is too short for less", the Soulsisters' Jessica and Jennifer offer a picturesque and magical ambience for weddings. Whether an intimate and romantic celebration on a small scale or a large party: the Soulsisters' team focuses on tailor-made all-round experiences from a free wedding ceremony to an exclusive pool party.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.