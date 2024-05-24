Power sisters shake up Salzburg’s hotel industry

- The former Hotel Antonius (founded in 1992) became the Soulsisters' Hotel, located in the heart of Kaprun, Austria. Taken over in the third generation by sisters Jessica Leitner-Reitzer (30) and Jennifer Franic-Reitzer (28), the family business was reopened in 2022.

- As a four-star superior wellness hotel, the Austrian family business employs 25 people and is characterized by its unique concept, which combines traditional Alpine hospitality with a modern and design-oriented approach.

- With 56 rooms in three categories - lifestyle suites, loft rooms and two design suites - it offers unique stays for design lovers and those seeking relaxation. The Soulsisters' Kitchen combines local cuisine with exotic superfoods, while the 1000m2 Hideaway Spa with saunas, living pool area including indoor pool, whirlpool, relaxation rooms, as well as the fitness room and "power place" with panoramic views, the terrace and the natural swimming pond invite you to fully regenerate in summer.

- The hotel places a strong focus on sustainability. With the free "Gop Green" option, guests can choose to have their room cleaned only every other day or not at all, thereby reducing the consumption of water, cleaning agents and energy. High-tech natural cosmetic products from Team Dr. Joseph Südtirol and zero waste products are provided in the rooms to further reduce the use of disposable products.

- In addition, the hotel offers an electric car charging station in the garage. Customized events, including exclusive weddings, are also offered individually.