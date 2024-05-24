Fixed! Rodionov comes to Strasbourg for the Bundesliga

Relegation duel from 11 a.m.

The three doubles matches against Hartberg start at 11 a.m., and the world number 138 will then start the singles at around 1 p.m.. And Strasbourg needs every point! Because the match against Hartberg is already decisive in the relegation battle in the 1st Bundesliga - both teams have never won and have already been relegated to the lower play-off. The bottom three teams in both groups will then play off for two relegation places.