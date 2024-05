My favorite e-bike tour: Stadtberg to Kaiserreich

From Kufstein/Mitterndorf, the tour leads along the well-maintained forest road past the forest chapel and the Krampuswand to Berghaus Aschenbrenner (1107 meters). The builder of this mountain lodge was the alpinist Peter Aschenbrenner. He became internationally famous for his Himalayan expeditions in the 1930s and 1950s, which earned him the nickname "Himalayan Peter". He was also the expedition leader in 1953 when Hermann Buhl climbed Nanga Parbat for the first time.