"Vendetta"
Schilling now defends herself in the “Krone” newspaper
There's more turmoil surrounding Green EU leadership candidate Lena Schilling: not only is she said to "hate" her own party, she is even said to have flirted with a change of political group immediately after the election. Schilling now defends herself against the new allegations in the "Krone" newspaper.
New accusations against Lena Schilling via "Standard" and "Spiegel". According to chats at the end of November, the Greens' top EU candidate said that she did not feel like a Green. But she could learn to be. And she had never hated anything more than the Greens.
Concrete plan or "personal vendetta"?
And if she is elected on June 9, she wants to switch to the Left. She had said the latter in a conversation with several people. "Everything taken out of context and a personal vendetta by former friends from other parties and the activist scene," countered Schilling via "Krone".
Left-wing activists would hate her because, as a former activist in the Middle East conflict, she was on the side of Israel and not pro-Palestine.
Switch to the left? Witness contradicts publicly
The 23-year-old admits that moving closer to the Greens gave her a stomach ache and that a sentence can slip out. "But I realized that the Greens are the only ones you can do climate policy with."
Schilling also provides a witness to expose the story of her planned switch to the left as a fairy tale. In contrast to the many who make accusations, he appears by name. Gabriel Hofbauer-Unterrichter, ÖBB manager and SPÖ member.
Change of faction just a joke?
He states that "the idea of joining the left-wing parliamentary group after the election did not come from Schilling, but was jokingly put forward by others and Lena did not take it seriously in any way". Lena Schilling is appalled by the attacks on her person, saying that this is "acting at the lowest level on a personal level". Chats without context. She wants to deal with the accusations head-on.
Just like her party around Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler and party leader Sigi Maurer. They are continuing to make the wall for their EU candidate.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
