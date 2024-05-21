Schilling now defends herself in the “Krone” newspaper

Change of faction just a joke?

He states that "the idea of joining the left-wing parliamentary group after the election did not come from Schilling, but was jokingly put forward by others and Lena did not take it seriously in any way". Lena Schilling is appalled by the attacks on her person, saying that this is "acting at the lowest level on a personal level". Chats without context. She wants to deal with the accusations head-on.