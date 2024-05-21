Sunak to Nehammer: Tough line against migrants

The Conservative government in London has been planning for some time to send certain irregular asylum seekers to Rwanda in East Africa. Implementation of the plan has so far been thwarted by the British Supreme Court, among others. In April, the British Parliament passed a new law that would allow the government to fly asylum seekers who have arrived in the UK illegally since 1 January 2022 to Rwanda, where they would be able to apply for asylum and, if their application is successful, settle there. The law declares Rwanda a safe third country and is intended to prevent appeals against deportations before British courts as far as possible. The first flights are planned for July.