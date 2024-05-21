Joint plan
Sunak to Nehammer: Tough line against migrants
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer published a joint statement on the subject of illegal migration. Both heads of government are pursuing a hard line and see the solution in deportations to "safe third countries".
The official visit of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Vienna clearly focused on the issue of migration. Nehammer and Sunak have had a lively exchange on this subject in recent weeks. Following a one-on-one meeting in the Chancellery, the two heads of government presented a joint declaration (see tweet below).
It stated that "cooperation with safe third countries is part of the solution to best protect Europe from irregular migration pressures and prevent people from making illegal and dangerous journeys." The British Rwanda model was cited as an example and that the measures taken must always be in line with international law.
The Conservative government in London has been planning for some time to send certain irregular asylum seekers to Rwanda in East Africa. Implementation of the plan has so far been thwarted by the British Supreme Court, among others. In April, the British Parliament passed a new law that would allow the government to fly asylum seekers who have arrived in the UK illegally since 1 January 2022 to Rwanda, where they would be able to apply for asylum and, if their application is successful, settle there. The law declares Rwanda a safe third country and is intended to prevent appeals against deportations before British courts as far as possible. The first flights are planned for July.
The statement went on to say that Europe must be aware of the dangers of illegal migration being used to destabilize Europe. "More must be done to secure our borders and strengthen our security."
Nehammer and Sunak believe that the solution to this "pan-European problem" can only be found in increased partnership and cooperation with other countries located along the refugee routes.
