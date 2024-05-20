Tuesday is the day
European Championship squad: Ralf Rangnick and his “problem children”
Austria's soccer team boss Ralf Rangnick will present the squad on Tuesday (18:00) that will tackle the last two test matches before the European Championship and probably also the European Championship itself. There are still a few problem children.
Among others, the focus is on the currently injured Philipp Lienhart, Alexander Schlager and David Alaba. The latter could support the ÖFB team at the finals in Germany as a member of the coaching staff.
The recently absent Kevin Danso and Maximilian Wöber should also be available, as should Gernot Trauner, who has often been injured in recent months, which will alleviate Rangnick's concerns in central defense somewhat. However, Xaver Schlager and Sasa Kalajdzic, who have torn cruciate ligaments, are definitely out.
Sabitzer still missing
Rangnick is allowed to nominate up to 26 players for the EURO and wants to make full use of this contingent. It is possible that the number of players who will be called up on Tuesday will be slightly above this limit - partly due to a number of injured players and partly due to Marcel Sabitzer's participation in the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund.
Due to the London trip, the Styrian will not take part in the ÖFB training camp from May 29 to June 3 in Windischgarsten and will probably not be available for the match against Serbia on June 4 in Vienna, but will be available for the dress rehearsal against Switzerland on June 8 in St. Gallen. Rangnick must name his final European Championship squad the day before.
After the Switzerland game, the ÖFB internationals will have until June 12 off - on this day they will meet at the EURO base camp in Berlin. Austria's first EURO match will be against France in Düsseldorf on June 17, followed by games against Poland and the Netherlands in Berlin on June 21 and June 25 respectively.
