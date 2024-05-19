Free supplement
All information about the thriller in the championship match from 10 pm!
A "Krone" service for all soccer fans: On Sunday evening, there will be a free digital supplement on the thriller in the championship match from 10 pm. Simply click on the link below and enjoy the impressions of the most exciting title decision in what feels like an eternity!
This has never happened before in the history of the "Krone"! Due to the double holiday, there will be no newspaper on Monday. However, all soccer fans will still get their money's worth - on Sunday evening!
We, dear readers, are offering you a FREE e-paper in which we report on the most exciting title fight in what feels like an eternity. On 16 pages, you can find out everything about the long-distance duel between defending champions Salzburg and Cup winners Sturm Graz for the coveted Meisterteller 2024!
Whether it's the champions' title party, voices of the losers, pictures of the fans in the stadiums, players' notes or the impressive choreography planned by the Bulls supporters for Andreas Ulmer's farewell: we guarantee you won't miss a thing!
Have fun reading!
The e-paper is available to everyone free of charge from 10pm on Sunday. What do you have to do?
Click on this link to the free supplement and voilà - you are already on the "Krone" overview page and can access the special supplement. We wish you not only an exciting title fight between the best teams in Austria, but also lots of fun reading and a nice long weekend!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.