“Help, my husband has fallen into the Danube!”

Five people between the ages of 25 and 53 were partying on a boat in Unterlandshaag in the municipality of Feldkirchen an der Donau on Saturday night. As they were leaving the boat, one of them fell over a floating dock into the water and was pulled out by the others. On the way towards the exit of the area, a woman lost sight of her partner for unknown reasons and was afraid that he had also fallen into the Danube.