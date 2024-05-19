F1: Will hybrid engines soon be a thing of the past?

"Greater background noise"

Around the European season opener in Imola, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali made people sit up and take notice. If the switch to completely renewable fuel is a success, he would like to discuss a new drive concept without hybrid technology from 2030. "This is a consideration that has not yet been communicated to the teams, even though we have already spoken to the FIA," said Domenicali. For him, naturally aspirated eight-cylinder engines are just as conceivable as naturally aspirated ten-cylinder engines. "I would like to have a slightly bigger soundscape."