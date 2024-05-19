V8 return possible
F1: Will hybrid engines soon be a thing of the past?
Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali wants to discuss the abolition of hybrid engines. Meanwhile, the drivers are campaigning for more circuits like Imola.
Formula 1 is booming and the teams are working flat out on the cars of the future. A new set of rules for the powertrains will be introduced in 2026, but those responsible are already thinking ahead.
"Greater background noise"
Around the European season opener in Imola, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali made people sit up and take notice. If the switch to completely renewable fuel is a success, he would like to discuss a new drive concept without hybrid technology from 2030. "This is a consideration that has not yet been communicated to the teams, even though we have already spoken to the FIA," said Domenicali. For him, naturally aspirated eight-cylinder engines are just as conceivable as naturally aspirated ten-cylinder engines. "I would like to have a slightly bigger soundscape."
Verstappen "would do away with the hybrid system"
Support comes from the drivers. "I would definitely do away with the hybrid system," says world champion Max Verstappen, who, like Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, enjoys driving on traditional circuits such as Imola. "These types of circuits remind us all of where we come from and why we have all become fans of this sport," said the Spaniard
"You feel a Formula 1 car more on the old tracks than on the others. Plus that old-school feeling and the history. We would like to have more of that."
