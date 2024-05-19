Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

V8 return possible

F1: Will hybrid engines soon be a thing of the past?

Nachrichten
19.05.2024 10:24

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali wants to discuss the abolition of hybrid engines. Meanwhile, the drivers are campaigning for more circuits like Imola.

comment0 Kommentare

Formula 1 is booming and the teams are working flat out on the cars of the future. A new set of rules for the powertrains will be introduced in 2026, but those responsible are already thinking ahead.

"Greater background noise"
Around the European season opener in Imola, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali made people sit up and take notice. If the switch to completely renewable fuel is a success, he would like to discuss a new drive concept without hybrid technology from 2030. "This is a consideration that has not yet been communicated to the teams, even though we have already spoken to the FIA," said Domenicali. For him, naturally aspirated eight-cylinder engines are just as conceivable as naturally aspirated ten-cylinder engines. "I would like to have a slightly bigger soundscape."

Stefano Domenicali (Bild: APA/AFP/JAVIER SORIANO)
Stefano Domenicali
(Bild: APA/AFP/JAVIER SORIANO)

Verstappen "would do away with the hybrid system"
Support comes from the drivers. "I would definitely do away with the hybrid system," says world champion Max Verstappen, who, like Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, enjoys driving on traditional circuits such as Imola. "These types of circuits remind us all of where we come from and why we have all become fans of this sport," said the Spaniard

"You feel a Formula 1 car more on the old tracks than on the others. Plus that old-school feeling and the history. We would like to have more of that."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Schnittka
Stefan Schnittka
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf