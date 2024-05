Zero defeats! Leverkusen madness is perfect

34 games, 28 wins, six draws and zero defeats - as of Saturday, this is how Bayer Leverkusen's final record in the championship season reads. The "Werkself" had already been crowned champions for weeks, but now coach Xabi Alonso's team have also secured their dream record. Boniface (12th) and Andirch (27th) had put the home side on course for victory early on - on a day that was already dominated by the handing over of plates. The euphoria was not dampened when Kömür scored the equalizer in the 62nd minute.