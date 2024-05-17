Starting signal for the Rhesi project of the century

Renaturation project is the largest in Europe

At the signing ceremony, which took place at the national border on the Wiesenrhein bridge in Lustenau, Totschnig emphasized that Rhesi is the largest flood protection project in Austria and the largest renaturation project in Europe. Rhesi combines the protection of the population, a safe drinking water supply and a new habitat for animals and plants. Climate change is increasingly demonstrating just how necessary the implementation of Rhesi is. "A 300-year flood in the Rhine Valley would endanger 300,000 people and cause up to 13 billion euros in damage. To prevent this, we are investing around 820 million euros as a federal government," emphasized Totschnig.