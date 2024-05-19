Photographic “journey through time” from yesterday to today

However, many of the pictures also have a conciliatory note: in her own pictures of rock formations on the Dachstein, for example, with which she reacts to photos by alpine legend Friedrich Simony, Oswald shows that although the change in the landscape is sometimes drastic, at the same time much remains the same. And Japanese artist Yukimi Akiba takes a touching look at photos by Michael Moser, in which he portrayed people from the Salzkammergut region who were about to emigrate or go to war at the beginning of the 20th century. She has embroidered these photos with a filigree sea of flowers that looks like a contemporary embrace for their historical courage.