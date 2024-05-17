4 euros for a ticket, 800,000 for the referees!

Shows that there is a gap between income and expenditure. Which is why it is good that the Bundesliga must also be on board with the regional league reform now being considered by ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer. After all, the aim is to find a promotion and relegation system between the 2nd division and the 3rd division that everyone can live with. The ÖFB is forming a working group for this purpose, for which the OÖFV has also nominated former Ried and BW Linz manager Stefan Reiter. He comments: "But we are still at the very beginning!"