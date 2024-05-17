"See almost everything!"
Heidi’s models perform in skin-tight latex outfits
Things got pretty hot in episode 14 of "Germany's Next Topmodel": Not only did the models have to prove themselves at a casting for swimwear manufacturer Calzedonia, they also had to dance in hot skin-tight latex looks!
Heidi Klum herself became a fan girl with the guest judges in this episode: after school, she always ran home very quickly to admire them on TV. In episode 14 of "Germany's Next Topmodel", none other than "Denver Clan" icon Joan Collins and star choreographer Nikeata Thompson were guests.
"She is not only an absolute world star, but also one of my absolute childhood heroes," said the model mom about Collins. "She has been in the spotlight for over 70 years and is not the last grande dame in Hollywood for nothing!"
Models perform in hot latex looks
But it wasn't a bad job that Heidi had given her guest judges: Collins and Thompson were allowed to judge the lip-sync and dance performances of the remaining 14 candidates together with Klum. The models wore hot, skin-tight latex outfits in red and black, some of which featured sexy cut-outs. They put on a top performance in these breathtaking looks!
Joan Collins was thrilled - especially by the male models! "That was fantastic! I thought he was a professional dancer," she said, praising Armin's performance. "Who taught him that?" Nikeata beamed proudly. After Frieder's performance, Heidi Klum wanted to know: "Do we have hot men in Germany, yes or yes?" Collins couldn't deny that: "Yes, you do indeed have them!" And she continued: "Maybe you should have taken some more clothes off," she teased Frieder.
Casting for swimwear campaign with Calzedonia
But the dance challenge wasn't the only challenge for the models in episode 14. The candidates were also invited to a casting by Calzedonia, who were looking for a face for the summer campaign. They were asked to pose in front of the camera in pairs. A Calzedonia employee and model Rebecca Mir, who is the brand's advertising face, will decide on the selection.
Mir became famous in 2011 when she took part in GNTM and came second in the final. Since then, she has made a career as a model and presenter. In the end, two candidates even get the job, although originally only one was to be selected. Kadidja and Xenia are photographed together with Mir for the campaign and are therefore automatically through to the next round.
These models are out
Aldin failed to impress as a dancer, which is why Heidi Klum sent him home. "You were ahead for a long time and were one of the best runners. But now the competition has overtaken you. Even today you have remained rather pale," she says. The 22-year-old initially reacted calmly to his ouster, but later burst into tears.
In return, he made a special promise to Heidi Klum: As a huge Halloween fan, he will be allowed to come to her legendary party this year. In the women's competition, it was Sara's turn. Although she was still one of the strongest dancers during training, she was unable to convince the judges.
You can see what happens next and who can convince Heidi on Thursday at 20:15 on ProSieben.
