Concentrated clout

“Heer on tour”: chopping instead of spilling at the cathedral square

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 05:55

At the tour stop in St. Pölten, the Austrian military presented the entire range of missions, opportunities and career prospects. The next stop is today, Friday, in Mödling.

The concentrated power of the Austrian armed forces could be felt - and seen - on Wednesday at the Domplatz in St. Pölten. The motto here was obviously to show off instead of spill the beans. At the "Heer on tour" information and performance show, the military presented its entire spectrum. From flight simulators and special equipment to the "Sandviper" desert vehicle and the "Ulan" infantry fighting vehicle, visitors were able to get a taste of the army air and try it out for themselves. The particularly brave dared the "Bag Jump" and plunged ten meters into the depths.

Concentrated army power at the Domplatz in St. Pölten. (Bild: Molnar Attila)
Concentrated army power at the Domplatz in St. Pölten.
(Bild: Molnar Attila)
Mayor Matthias Stadler with military commander Michael Lippert (right) at the tour stop in the middle of St. Pölten. (Bild: Molnar Attila)
Mayor Matthias Stadler with military commander Michael Lippert (right) at the tour stop in the middle of St. Pölten.
(Bild: Molnar Attila)
Ten meters into the depths at the "Bag Jump" (Bild: Molnar Attila)
Ten meters into the depths at the "Bag Jump"
(Bild: Molnar Attila)
VR goggles were also used to get a taste of army life. (Bild: Molnar Attila)
VR goggles were also used to get a taste of army life.
(Bild: Molnar Attila)

A digital experience awaited in the form of VR goggles - once put on, the aim was to explore the Austrian Armed Forces virtually in three dimensions. A field post office with specially created stamps and postcards made the hearts of many a collector beat faster.

In addition to Mayor Matthias Stadler, Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner was naturally also impressed by so much military power. "Our soldiers inspire with their skills and present themselves where they belong - in the middle of society," said the politician, who, like Commander Michael Lippert, is already looking forward to the military music festival on May 22 and 23 in Grafenegg.

"Mission Forward", on the other hand, was the motto on Wednesday, when around 1200 schoolchildren found out about the diverse missions and career opportunities in the army. The next tour stop is today, Friday, in Mödling.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
