“Heer on tour”: chopping instead of spilling at the cathedral square

The concentrated power of the Austrian armed forces could be felt - and seen - on Wednesday at the Domplatz in St. Pölten. The motto here was obviously to show off instead of spill the beans. At the "Heer on tour" information and performance show, the military presented its entire spectrum. From flight simulators and special equipment to the "Sandviper" desert vehicle and the "Ulan" infantry fighting vehicle, visitors were able to get a taste of the army air and try it out for themselves. The particularly brave dared the "Bag Jump" and plunged ten meters into the depths.