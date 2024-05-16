Fico predicted violence against politicians in April

Juraj Zabojnik, the former head of the Slovakian bodyguard unit, also criticized the behaviour of the prime minister's bodyguards. "If four or five shots can be fired, then someone is to blame, then the bodyguards are probably not in order," he told the news channel TA3. He had not seen any of the bodyguards stand in front of the head of government. He expects a tough investigation into the incident, as the crowd outside the House of Culture in Handlova was manageable. Corresponding investigations "for obstructing the duties of a public official" had already been initiated on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the authorities said on Thursday.