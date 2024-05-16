Foundation board members angry!
ORF “register of sins”: letter of conduct to Westenthaler
Under the motto (almost) all against one, the ORF foundation councillors are targeting FPÖ representative Peter Westenthaler. It's all about ongoing breaches of duty and employee disparagement - the "Polter Foundation Board" is properly reprimanded in a letter of conduct. The "Krone" has the whole spicy letter.
For weeks, a great deal of displeasure had been heard behind closed doors from foundation board circles about the public statements made by the blue ORF supervisory board member Peter Westenthaler. As is well known, he always causes quite a stir with his pithy remarks. The disparagement of employees from the point of view of all other party and trade union representatives in the state broadcasting control body apparently broke the camel's back.
"Misuse as an election campaign platform"
It is also said that "the ongoing abuse as an election campaign platform for the FPÖ" (the party that always criticizes political influence in the Foundation Council) had become unbearable. As a consequence, Westenthaler has now received mail from 30 of his colleagues on the 35-member board from all so-called circles of friends and also from the entire staff representation. In the letter of conduct with the subject "Duties as ORF Foundation Board", the signatories take the FPÖ representative to task.
The "register of sins" lists his misconduct towards an employee - incidentally number 2 on the salary list - such as the statement "I'm so fed up, I need the money, I have to indulge in my luxury". In the letter, the blue member of the Board of Trustees is also unequivocally requested to cease his behavior that is detrimental to the company and to inform himself of his legal obligations as a member of the Board of Trustees.
The letter concludes: "We distance ourselves from these public statements that damage the interests of the company and demean ORF employees."
