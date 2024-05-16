As a duo in Japan
Ubisoft unveils “Assassin’s Creed Shadows”
With "Assassin's Creed Shadows", Ubisoft unveiled the next chapter in its Assassin series on Wednesday. It will be released worldwide on November 15. This time, the historical setting is feudal Japan.
According to a statement, "Assassin's Creed Shadows"is being developed under the direction of Ubisoft Québec ("Assassin's Creed Odyssey") and takes players to 16th century Japan. "The country is on a brutal course towards unification and unrest is growing as new coalitions emerge and corrupt foreign influences infiltrate the country," the publisher said.
Amidst this time, gamers will experience the interwoven story of Naoe, a skilled shinobi assassin from Iga Province, and Yasuke, a powerful samurai from historical legends. "You will get to know their personal stories, meet important historical figures and shape the shared destiny of this duo as they usher in a new era for Japan," it said.
Quiet or loud
As Naoe and Yasuke, players will be able to master two complementary playstyles, with each character having their own progression path, abilities, weapon options and stats.
Ubisoft: "As Naoe, you experience a sophisticated infiltration mechanic in which she uses light, sound, shadows and changeable environments to stay hidden from enemies. As Yasuke, you are able to attack larger enemy forces with brutal precision."
Spy network
A new exploration mechanic will also be introduced. Players will be able to set up their own spy network to explore new areas and hunt new targets. In addition, allies with special abilities and skills can be recruited to help with missions. The network can be expanded and the new team trained in a self-created and customizable hideout.
Based on the latest Anvil engine, the game promises a huge open world with a variety of landscapes, from spectacular castle towns and bustling harbors to peaceful shrines that change with the weather and seasons. A first gameplay trailer will be revealed in June.
