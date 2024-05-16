Shot sweet "Ollie"
Angie Harmon sues dog killer & delivery service
Angie Harmon is biting back in court against the killer of her dog. The series actress has sued both Christopher Anthony Reid and food delivery service Instacart for trespassing and negligence, among other things.
According to the 51-year-old's statement of claim, Reid had entered her property under a false identity - that of an elderly lady named Merle - and shot the family dog Oliver with a gun. The mongrel dog died on the way to the vet.
First food delivered, then dog shot
Harmon announced the sad news on Instagram on April 2. She began with the words: "First a delivery driver delivered the food and then just shot our beloved, sweet 'Ollie'." The actress was at home with her daughters at the time when she heard the shots and a terrible yelping and whimpering.
"Ollie" was lying in a pool of blood outside the door, Reid was standing next to him with his gun drawn. "He even told us repeatedly afterwards: 'Yes, I shot your mutt'."
"He didn't have a scratch"
Harmon immediately called the police, who confronted the man. Harmon: "He claimed it was self-defense. He didn't have a scratch, a bite mark on his body or even torn clothing." But the police decided not to press charges against the driver because his claim of self-defense could not be refuted.
In another post, Harmon took sharp aim at the man who "took 'Ollie' from us": "Your actions were disgusting and inexcusable. Not only did you take a beloved member of our family, you traumatized us beyond words. The fact that someone could carry out such a heartless act is beyond me. I am heartbroken that I couldn't even say goodbye to him!"
Lawsuit against dog killer and delivery service
Harmon's lawyers now claim in the lawsuit that Reid "had no legal right to enter the property" - because he had a fake identity. They also accuse him of "illegally bringing a gun onto the plaintiff's property and shooting at her dog".
Instacart should also be held accountable because the company "negligently failed to supervise the delivery and its drivers".
Harmon is demanding compensation for pain and suffering and damages of at least 25,000 dollars each. The exact amount is yet to be determined.
