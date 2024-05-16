Can you pull a Haflinger on your bike?

Obstacle course for the youngest

The municipalities of Zwettl and Schweiggers were also brought on board for the event. Chairman Franz Kolm is proud of his many members who share an interest in exercise. The Bike Expo starts at 10 a.m. with a KTM truck, ÖAMTC and an exhibition of current bike models. "The obstacle course is aimed at the youngest riders to help them enjoy riding," says Kolm.