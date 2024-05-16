An event in a class of its own
Can you pull a Haflinger on your bike?
For the first time, Zwettl is hosting the Bike Festival just after the European Bicycle Day. In addition to the obstacle course for the youngest, Bike Expo, Zwettler Bierzapftritt and a tough race through the town center, the top event also includes a pull event to see who has the strongest calves.
The record-breaking Zwettler Kosmopiloten turned 30 last year. This year, the cycling club is once again causing a stir with a special event: Shortly after the European Bicycle Day on June 3, "from children to veterans" will be invited to the Bike Festival in the city center for the first time on June 8.
Obstacle course for the youngest
The municipalities of Zwettl and Schweiggers were also brought on board for the event. Chairman Franz Kolm is proud of his many members who share an interest in exercise. The Bike Expo starts at 10 a.m. with a KTM truck, ÖAMTC and an exhibition of current bike models. "The obstacle course is aimed at the youngest riders to help them enjoy riding," says Kolm.
Smoking pedals for a full beer glass
Local experts guide you along the most beautiful trails around Zwettl - available for e-cyclists and mountain bikers alike. In the bike-pulling competition, only the strongest calves can manage to pull a Haflinger far uphill. For the thirsty there is the "Zwettler Zapftritt", where the pedals smoke to fill the beer glass. Things get sporty at 7 pm, when the fastest of the fleets compete in a race through the town center.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.