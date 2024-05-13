Player in favor
Crazy turn of events! Will Tuchel now stay at FC Bayern?
Despite having agreed to part ways at the end of the season, the possibility of coach Thomas Tuchel remaining at German soccer champions FC Bayern Munich has not been ruled out! As reported by "Sky" on Monday, captains Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller are said to have actively approached those responsible at Bayern in order to campaign for continued cooperation with Tuchel.
According to the report, Leroy Sane, Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Jamal Musiala would also like to continue working with Tuchel. According to information from "Bild", the 50-year-old's continued employment is once again an issue, with some players having spoken out in his favor.
Tuchel was not officially dismissed
Tuchel, who actually still has a contract until 2025, was not officially dismissed around his last Munich home game on Sunday against Wolfsburg (2:0).
However, sporting director Max Eberl did not want to respond to speculation about his continued employment. The agreement that Tuchel would leave the club in the summer had already been concluded when he took office in March, he said.
Eberl is annoyed that the search for a successor to Tuchel is still not over. Leverkusen's master coach Xabi Alonso as well as Germany and Austria's national team coaches Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick do not see their future in Munich.
"I won't comment on a single name until ..."
According to the media, former Bayern coach Hansi Flick is considered a candidate, as is Roberto De Zerbi from Premier League club Brighton. As usual, Eberl did not comment on the names of potential new coaches.
"I won't comment on a single name until we really have the ink dry and the coach has signed," said Eberl. According to the TV channel "Sport1", Flick will "very probably not" become coach in Munich again.
"Now, of course, we still have to try to find the best one. We are holding talks," said Eberl. "We are holding talks and want to try to find the new coach as quickly as possible."
