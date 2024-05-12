Vorteilswelt
30 parking tickets

Aurora hunters caused chaos on the Gaisberg

Nachrichten
12.05.2024 19:45

There was wild parking on the Gaisberg plateau on Sunday night. The police handed out 30 parking tickets and the celestial spectacle failed to materialize this time.

comment0 Kommentare

Too many Salzburgers were probably hoping for a second chance to observe the northern lights with their wide range of colors over Salzburg. The strongest solar storm since 2003 caused unexpectedly intense light moods over Salzburg and even further south the night before. Social media was full of proud photo postings on Saturday - including from all parts of the province, from Pinzgau to Flachgau, from Lake Zell to the Zwölferhorn.

A veritable avalanche of cars rolled onto the Gaisberg on Sunday night. All photo hunters had their cell phones and cameras hopefully at the ready, but parking spaces were soon in short supply.

The sky on the Gaisberg was only so colorful on Saturday night. (Bild: Daniel Scharinger)
The sky on the Gaisberg was only so colorful on Saturday night.
(Bild: Daniel Scharinger)

The result was wild parking on the plateau. At around 11 pm, a desperate driver raised the alarm with the police that he could no longer park his car, triggering an operation. Officers made their way towards the Gaisbergspitze and were faced with chaos when they arrived.

Traffic tickets instead of a colorful spectacle in the sky
Nothing worked anymore. Angry drivers met those who had cheekily parked in every little space. Even access and egress no longer worked smoothly.

Instead of bizarre light shows in the sky, many amateur photographers experienced a nasty surprise in their cars. The police handed out a total of 30 parking tickets in the "aurora chaos" on the Gaisberg.

This also resulted in the Gaisberg road being closed from the Zistelalm: drivers who arrived later could no longer drive. The access road to the peak was closed by the police from 11.20 p.m. until just before two o'clock in the morning.

For all aurora hunters, it was a bitter disappointment on Sunday night: the sky over Salzburg was never as colorful a second time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Salzmann
