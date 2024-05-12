Aurora hunters caused chaos on the Gaisberg

Too many Salzburgers were probably hoping for a second chance to observe the northern lights with their wide range of colors over Salzburg. The strongest solar storm since 2003 caused unexpectedly intense light moods over Salzburg and even further south the night before. Social media was full of proud photo postings on Saturday - including from all parts of the province, from Pinzgau to Flachgau, from Lake Zell to the Zwölferhorn.