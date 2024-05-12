Ice Hockey World Championship ticker
Austria wants to surprise against Switzerland
After the opening defeat against Denmark, Austria wants to surprise against Switzerland today at the Ice Hockey World Championship in the Czech Republic. We'll be there live from 20:20, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
It was all set for a historic clash. But Bader vs Bader, the first father-son duel at an ice hockey world championship, has been canceled. Thierry Bader is an extra striker in the Swiss team and therefore only a spectator when the Swiss meet the Austrians, coached by his father Roger Bader, in Prague on Sunday evening (20:20).
Even apart from the family ties, which have never existed in this constellation at a World Cup according to the world association, the connection to the neighboring country is unique, albeit one-way. No other country attracts more Austrian players, while the domestic association has been building on Swiss know-how in the opposite direction for ten years.
Springboard for Austrians
The Swiss offer a sporting and financially lucrative league for professionals and excellent training for talented players. Top players such as Marco Rossi or up-and-coming professionals such as Vinzenz Rohrer or defender David Reinbacher, who was injured at the World Championships, have graduated from the Swiss ice hockey school and made their way into professional sport there. They all have a Swiss license and are not subject to the legionnaire restriction, which was increased to six imports two years ago.
The current Austrian World Championship squad includes five Swiss legionnaires; according to statistics from www.eliteprosepcts.com, the ÖEHV squad can point to a total of 963 games in the strong National League, by far the most outside the domestic ICE League.
A special duel
Roger Bader, on the other hand, moved from West to East ten years ago. The 59-year-old was brought in as head of training in spring 2014, was then head of the youth team, has been team manager of the national team since October 2016 and has also been sports director since May 2017. He wants to achieve his stated goal of turning Austria into a real A nation in Prague by securing a third consecutive league title. Bader has the support of Swiss coaching legend Arno del Curto.
Even though Bader has been working for the Austrian association for a long time, duels with his home country are still something special. "I'd have to lie if I said I didn't care at all. But I concentrate on being Austrian team boss," he explained. Of course, it would be even more special if his son Thierry were to make his World Cup debut against his team or later in the tournament. "If he plays against me or later, I'll be happy, which is normal for a father. But that doesn't influence my actions," emphasized father Bader.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
