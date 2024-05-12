Austria wants to surprise against Switzerland

Even though Bader has been working for the Austrian association for a long time, duels with his home country are still something special. "I'd have to lie if I said I didn't care at all. But I concentrate on being Austrian team boss," he explained. Of course, it would be even more special if his son Thierry were to make his World Cup debut against his team or later in the tournament. "If he plays against me or later, I'll be happy, which is normal for a father. But that doesn't influence my actions," emphasized father Bader.