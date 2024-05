Motorcyclists race along Tyrol’s roads

105 km/h too fast

Just under an hour later, at 1.53 p.m., the next speeding driver: this time a 32-year-old was driving at 165 km/h on the Tiroler Straße (B171) in the municipality of Buch - instead of the permitted 60 km/h. But that wasn't all: he accelerated at 105 km/h instead of the permitted 60 km/h. But that's not all: he then accelerated his motorcycle and drove at 198 km/h (the speed limit would have been 100 km/h). Once 105 km/h and once 98 km/h too fast: the driver's license was confiscated and the motorcycle temporarily confiscated.