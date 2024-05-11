Grand finale
Harbour festival finale: Mother’s Day directly on Lake Wörthersee
The last day of the popular event in Klagenfurt's Ostbucht is all about Mother's Day. Culinary delights, music and entertainment guarantee a grand finale.
Tomorrow, Sunday, is not only the fourth and final day of the Alpen-Adria Hafenfest 2024 - it's also Mother's Day! And what a one! Klagenfurt's Ostbucht is festively decorated with the most beautiful children's drawings that the little harbor festival visitors made for their moms as part of the painting competition organized by Kärntnermilch and "Krone". Tomorrow, Sunday, the winners can collect their fantastic prizes - including a farm vacation or a Kärntnermilch breakfast - in the form of vouchers at the "Kärntner Krone" stand right next to the Spieleland.
A Sunday for the whole family
The harbor festival is an annual fixture, especially for families - because there is always a lot for children to discover and experience: Balloons, sweets, face painting, bubbles, merry-go-rounds, magic, bouncy castles and, from 1 p.m., the big mascot meeting. Of course, "Krone" reading fox Theo will also be there! So it's no wonder that many people want to spend Sunday with the family at the harbor festival on Lake Wörthersee.
In addition to the children, adults also get their money's worth here in the most beautiful bay on Lake Wörthersee. Musical entertainment in a class of its own is promised, for example, by the performance of the Military Music Carinthia Combo on the Lido stage from 2 p.m. and a wide variety of delicacies from the Alps-Adriatic region await along the culinary mile.
The program on Sunday:
- Villa Lido stage:
11 am - 1 pm: Gasper Belaj Trio
14-16 h: Military Music Carinthia Combo
- Children's program (12-5 pm):
Make-up corner, jugglers, monster scooter, bobby car, painting and handicrafts, bouncy castles, trampoline, slow train, Magic Klaus and much more.
- Music program (12-17 h):
Geschwister Scharf, Wörtherseeklang, Gasper Belaj Trio, Kärnt'n Gluat, Ivano Albano, African Beat
The "Italians", who tempt visitors with unique sweets and specialties such as the small salami, the "Cacciatore", were particularly popular on Saturday. Served with southern charm and good tips such as: "Never wrap in plastic. Only wrap them in paper. That way they stay aromatic."
So if you're looking for good food, sun and fun, you know where to find it tomorrow.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.