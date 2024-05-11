Harbour festival finale: Mother’s Day directly on Lake Wörthersee

Tomorrow, Sunday, is not only the fourth and final day of the Alpen-Adria Hafenfest 2024 - it's also Mother's Day! And what a one! Klagenfurt's Ostbucht is festively decorated with the most beautiful children's drawings that the little harbor festival visitors made for their moms as part of the painting competition organized by Kärntnermilch and "Krone". Tomorrow, Sunday, the winners can collect their fantastic prizes - including a farm vacation or a Kärntnermilch breakfast - in the form of vouchers at the "Kärntner Krone" stand right next to the Spieleland.