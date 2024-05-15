I Prevail: Metalcore that even grandmas can listen to

Working for the dream

Burkheiser firmly believes that rock music is fighting its way back to the forefront of global popular music after years of hip-hop dominance. "I can feel it, the trend is going back to guitars. A lot of female artists from other genres love the music we make. Carrie Underwood, who used to win 'American Idol', is often at our gigs, so maybe there will even be a collaboration one day." Despite all the health problems, Burkheiser remains more than optimistic about his and his band's career and has learned his lessons from the initial setbacks. "You definitely have to surround yourself with people who have the same motivation as you - otherwise it's guaranteed not to work out. We also worked meticulously on the songs for I Prevail. We worked on them for almost two years before we released anything. It was hard, but it was worth it. If you want to fulfill your lifelong dream, you have to put a lot of work into it."