The “code” for asylum seekers is coming

That has now changed: The code for asylum seekers is to be introduced as early as June 1; on Friday, Governor Markus Wallner and Gantner presented the key points of the agreement. One thing straight away: the document is not a code in the sense of a legally binding regulation. Although all asylum seekers arriving in Vorarlberg from June 1 and the approximately 1,750 refugees already receiving basic care will be presented with the agreement, there is no obligation to sign it. Not yet, as Governor Wallner emphasizes: "We are proceeding step by step. If there are a large number of refusals or asylum seekers do not adhere to the code, we will initiate a second stage." In this case, the state would amend the Social Benefits Act and stipulate sanctions - specifically the reduction of pocket money. The amendment to the law has already been prepared and could be implemented within a few weeks, according to Wallner. However, the introduction of such a penalty would not take place for at least a year - i.e. not until after the state elections. This is also due to the fact that the Green coalition partner supports the "Code" in its current form, but is against penalties: "I am glad that we Greens have prevailed on the issue of sanctions and that there will be no reduction in pocket money," emphasizes Eva Hammerer, head of the Green Party.