Vorarlberg forges ahead
The “code” for asylum seekers is coming
From June 1, asylum seekers in Vorarlberg will be obliged to attend German and values courses and to do community service - more or less. The opposition in the province sees the agreement more as a PR stunt.
When the idea of a "Vorarlberg Code for Asylum Seekers" was presented a few months ago by Vorarlberg's integration councillor Christian Gantner (ÖVP), the response was enormous and within a few days the model from Vorarlberg was hailed as a model for the whole of Austria. The only problem was that there was no model at the time, let alone a code.
That has now changed: The code for asylum seekers is to be introduced as early as June 1; on Friday, Governor Markus Wallner and Gantner presented the key points of the agreement. One thing straight away: the document is not a code in the sense of a legally binding regulation. Although all asylum seekers arriving in Vorarlberg from June 1 and the approximately 1,750 refugees already receiving basic care will be presented with the agreement, there is no obligation to sign it. Not yet, as Governor Wallner emphasizes: "We are proceeding step by step. If there are a large number of refusals or asylum seekers do not adhere to the code, we will initiate a second stage." In this case, the state would amend the Social Benefits Act and stipulate sanctions - specifically the reduction of pocket money. The amendment to the law has already been prepared and could be implemented within a few weeks, according to Wallner. However, the introduction of such a penalty would not take place for at least a year - i.e. not until after the state elections. This is also due to the fact that the Green coalition partner supports the "Code" in its current form, but is against penalties: "I am glad that we Greens have prevailed on the issue of sanctions and that there will be no reduction in pocket money," emphasizes Eva Hammerer, head of the Green Party.
It is clear that you cannot live in our country against us or alongside us, but only with us. Integration is always a process of adaptation. This requires offers and obligations.
Markus Wallner
Establish a culture of support and demands
Wallner and Gantner do not want the code to be seen as a thumbscrew for asylum seekers anyway. Rather, the aim is to establish a culture of support and challenge. For this reason, the corresponding German and values courses are also being expanded. Vorarlberg already offers German courses for people in basic care, and now these hours are to be almost doubled. And as far as the values courses are concerned: these will be run by the Federal Ministry of the Interior from June, and the state of Vorarlberg will only accept graduates of such courses. And once they have arrived in the state, there will be a second values course on top.
This leaves the third central point of the agreement, namely the willingness to engage in charitable activities. Caritas is heavily involved in providing these. The first point of contact will be the municipalities, but associations and charitable organizations will also be able to participate. "We want to offer the municipalities 'turnkey products'," says Gantner. He cites "combating introduced plant species" (!) and "school crossing patrols" as examples of possible activities. The former "neighborhood help" model, which was shut down by the Ministry of Social Affairs in 2016 despite protests, is to serve as a model.
Message to citizens in a super election year
The truth is, of course, that the "Vorarlberg Code" is not only aimed at asylum seekers, but is above all a message to the population. In this context, Wallner referred to a survey according to which 80 percent of citizens in Vorarlberg are in favor of refugees having to integrate. It was therefore important to "take the issue and the concerns of the population in this regard seriously" and to prevent "hair-raising developments", such as those occurring outside of Austria, from arising in the first place. The credo must be: "You cannot live in Vorarlberg against or alongside us, but only with us."
The question is whether the code is the right tool for successful integration. In any case, the opposition's enthusiasm is limited. For SPÖ regional leader Mario Leiter, the agreement is nothing more than a "PR stunt": "A code without a legal basis is a guideline without a binding character. I reject this kind of policy on such an important issue." NEOS party leader Johannes Gasser had a similar reaction: "I keep asking myself whether the ÖVP is really interested in successful integration or just making headlines."
