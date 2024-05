Vacations in your own country: this is how expensive the fun gets

Austrians like to spend their vacations in their own country. According to a recent survey, every second person is planning a break at home this year. Tyrol is a popular destination. Last summer, 900,000 Austrians vacationed between the Arlberg and the Lienz Dolomites. Many guests even come from their own province. Nowhere else in Austria is a vacation right on the doorstep as popular as in Tirol.