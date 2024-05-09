Vorteilswelt
The votes:

Laimer: “Great, don’t need to whistle right away”

Nachrichten
09.05.2024 00:19

Find out what the victors and losers had to say after the clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich HERE!

comment0 Kommentare

Konrad Laimer (Bayern player): "I think we can play better than we did today. Nevertheless, we take a 1-0 lead and everyone fights their way into the game. They do well and put the pressure on and in the end they somehow managed to score a goal. Now we're going home as losers. We have to learn from things like that because we can definitely win here against a team like that. They simply have great individuality and are determined, you could see that. That's Madrid and their great strength."
On the controversial offside situation shortly before the final whistle: "It felt like he let everything go the whole game. In the 90th +15th, when we go forward again, he immediately whistles offside. I don't understand that. We can't change anything anyway, I noticed it during the game and thought to myself: 'Great, you don't need to whistle right away, just let the game finish'. In my opinion, it's very unnecessary. It's not like we were playing for fun, it's a shame."

Antonio Rüdiger (Real player): "You always have to reckon with us. Of course, with a bit of luck we'll make it 1:1 and then it can happen quickly. Bayern are always a tough opponent. They played a lot on the counter-attack today and gave us the ball. It's simply amazing that we came back."

Thomas Müller (Bayern player): "We put up a great fight and left our hearts on the pitch. They had spells of pressure, we have to be honest. When you're leading just before the end, you really want to get it over the finish line. In the end, it's all about millimeters - offside or not offside. Now they'll be telling the story of the Bernabeu again and the result proves them right."

Manuel Neuer (Bayern goalkeeper): "Unfortunately we got caught out today, it's bitter, and that's how we feel. That ball (note: at 1-1) didn't come as expected - I was expecting it on the chest, but it came on the lower part of the neck. Then it was difficult for me to hold on to it. We gave it everything we had. We had one or two situations where we could have done better."

