Laimer: “Great, don’t need to whistle right away”

Konrad Laimer (Bayern player): "I think we can play better than we did today. Nevertheless, we take a 1-0 lead and everyone fights their way into the game. They do well and put the pressure on and in the end they somehow managed to score a goal. Now we're going home as losers. We have to learn from things like that because we can definitely win here against a team like that. They simply have great individuality and are determined, you could see that. That's Madrid and their great strength."

On the controversial offside situation shortly before the final whistle: "It felt like he let everything go the whole game. In the 90th +15th, when we go forward again, he immediately whistles offside. I don't understand that. We can't change anything anyway, I noticed it during the game and thought to myself: 'Great, you don't need to whistle right away, just let the game finish'. In my opinion, it's very unnecessary. It's not like we were playing for fun, it's a shame."