2nd semi-final in Malmö

Will Kaleen “rave” her way into the ESC final tonight?

Nachrichten
09.05.2024 12:00

Keep your fingers crossed for Kaleen tonight from 9 pm: In the second semi-final in Malmö, Austria's song contestant will be competing for a place in the grand ESC final on Saturday. krone.at will be there live for you!

comment0 Kommentare

The tension is rising: With starting number six, Kaleen will be competing for Austria in today's semi-final. With her song "We Will Rave" and a sexy performance, she is hoping for lots of points from Europe.

Entry to the final fixed?
And the chances are good: at the moment, Kaleen is consistently in the midfield in the betting odds for Saturday, so a place in the final seems certain. She doesn't feel any excitement before the big performance, she told krone.tv a few days earlier.

Kaleen is hoping for lots of points from Europe today. A place in the final already seems certain.
Kaleen is hoping for lots of points from Europe today. A place in the final already seems certain.
(Bild: EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett)

"I'm doing super well, actually", explained our song contestant. "Everything is on track, it still feels like you're dreaming because you just know that this is your moment now, the one you've been working towards for so long. Baby Kaleen is incredibly proud!"

Death threats against Israeli woman
But the competition is not sleeping: a total of 16 countries are vying for a ticket to the final today, including one of the favorites, the Netherlands, which is entering the race with Joost Klein, as well as Israel. There was a lot of excitement in the run-up to the ESC about the participation of candidate Eden Golan.

Israel's candidate Eden Golan received death threats.
Israel's candidate Eden Golan received death threats.
(Bild: APA/AFP/GIL COHEN-MAGEN)

Among other things, there were calls on social networks to exclude the country from the competition because of the Gaza war following the Hamas attack on Israel. However, the EBU always firmly opposed the discussions. Eden Golan, who has even received death threats in recent weeks, had to change her lyrics and song title under pressure from the EBU - the organizers felt it was too political at first.

Bottomless Finns and Rocker Croats already in the final
The 68th Song Contest, which is being held in Malmö following last year's victory by Sweden's Loreen, is being held this year under the motto "United by Music". On Tuesday, Serbia, Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Finland, Cyprus, Croatia, Ireland and Luxembourg qualified for the final on Saturday.

The "Big Five", Germany, Great Britain, Spain, Italy and France, as well as last year's winners Sweden, are already seeded for the final. There will also be appearances by the fixed starters in the second semi-final.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
