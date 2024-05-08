At the Posthof Linz
The darn number 13 at the center of a show
At the FrischLuft Open Air at the Posthof in Linz at the beginning of June, the best comedians from our neighboring countries will be performing. The "Lord of the Maggots" will once again be investigating for the gruesome pleasure of the audience.
He is one of the most versatile German cabaret artists and one of the comedians who has been performing the longest: Michael Mittermeier's (58) humorous career began in the late 1980s, he has now been on stage for over 30 years and continues to romp around numerous playgrounds with unbroken vigor.
He is currently in the final leg of his Live Tour #13, and on Sunday, June 2, he will unpack this very personal program at the FrischLuft Open Air in Linz's Posthof.
"The number 13 is supposed to bring bad luck, but bad luck is often just the precursor to humor," Mittermeier is convinced. What's more, for many people, 13 is a lucky number. So the evening is for everyone who loves or fears Friday the 13th. And for everyone who likes or dislikes sitting in row 13 on an airplane.
Leap of faith and counterpoint
The Swiss Alain Frei (41) captures the hearts of the audience with a lot of passion and self-irony. He also makes a guest appearance at the Posthof in Linz, his show "All in", an export hit of the humor scene, unfortunately his performance on Tuesday, June 4 is already sold out.
On Wednesday, June 5, the Posthof will then provide a gripping counterpoint (indoors): Dr. Mark Benecke, the most popular criminal biologist and forensic scientist, will dedicate himself to the maggots on corpses in order to uncover mysterious murder cases.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.