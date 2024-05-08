Vorteilswelt
At the Posthof Linz

The darn number 13 at the center of a show

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 15:00

At the FrischLuft Open Air at the Posthof in Linz at the beginning of June, the best comedians from our neighboring countries will be performing. The "Lord of the Maggots" will once again be investigating for the gruesome pleasure of the audience.

comment0 Kommentare

He is one of the most versatile German cabaret artists and one of the comedians who has been performing the longest: Michael Mittermeier's (58) humorous career began in the late 1980s, he has now been on stage for over 30 years and continues to romp around numerous playgrounds with unbroken vigor.

He is currently in the final leg of his Live Tour #13, and on Sunday, June 2, he will unpack this very personal program at the FrischLuft Open Air in Linz's Posthof.

Michael Mittermeier: The Godfather of the German stand-up scene has now hit #13. (Bild: Olaf Heine)
Michael Mittermeier: The Godfather of the German stand-up scene has now hit #13.
"The number 13 is supposed to bring bad luck, but bad luck is often just the precursor to humor," Mittermeier is convinced. What's more, for many people, 13 is a lucky number. So the evening is for everyone who loves or fears Friday the 13th. And for everyone who likes or dislikes sitting in row 13 on an airplane.

Alain Frei: The Swiss export with a sense of the absurd (Bild: Mikke Wahrlich)
Alain Frei: The Swiss export with a sense of the absurd
Leap of faith and counterpoint
The Swiss Alain Frei (41) captures the hearts of the audience with a lot of passion and self-irony. He also makes a guest appearance at the Posthof in Linz, his show "All in", an export hit of the humor scene, unfortunately his performance on Tuesday, June 4 is already sold out.

On Wednesday, June 5, the Posthof will then provide a gripping counterpoint (indoors): Dr. Mark Benecke, the most popular criminal biologist and forensic scientist, will dedicate himself to the maggots on corpses in order to uncover mysterious murder cases.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
