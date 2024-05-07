Vase, forest & meadow
Here are the craziest outfits of the Met Gala 2024
Singer Lizzo came as a flower vase come to life, her colleague Lana del Rey as a tree and US theater producer Jordan Ross as a flower meadow. And these three were far from the only ones at the Met Gala 2024 to take the "Garden of Time" dress code a little too seriously. Here are the craziest outfits from the 2024 Met Gala!
Lana Del Rey transformed herself into a menacing-looking tree for the fashion spectacle that could have come straight out of a creepy fantasy series. Her floor-length, beige dress was covered in glittering thorns and ended in long branches that also protruded from her head. A single rose entwined her hand.
Mosquito net
A huge mosquito net completed the look and gave it a fairytale-like yet somewhat eerie atmosphere.
Confetti flowers
Singer Lizzo appeared in an oversized flower vase dress.
The transparent silk and tulle dress was also strewn with confetti-like flowers. It also looked as if you couldn't fall over in it.
Inflatable terrarium
Amelia Gray Hamlin, one of the hottest models in the world, walked the red carpet in an inflatable terrarium.
The yellow mini dress was filled with purple flowers and looked like a walking garden.
Flower power
US theater maker Jordan Ross came as a whole pink and green flower meadow that turned into autumn leaves at the bottom hem.
Knight's armor
Cara Delevingne once again proved her courage for unusual fashion and slipped into a knight's armor made of glass stones by Stella McCartney.
The glamorous look with soft glam make-up was obviously a modern interpretation of the Arthurian legend. The red flower tattoo on her ribs looked like a recently inflicted wound from a sword fight.
Pink pollen
And last but not least, actress Michelle Williams caught our eye.
She showed a lot of leg in a short, white outfit with a floral pattern by Chanel, which looked a bit like a mixture of nightgown and wedding dress because of the veil. Her pink dyed hair was obviously meant to be like the pollen in the middle of the white flower.
"The Garden of Time"
With the gala, the stars celebrated the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York on Tuesday night, which showcases fashion based on the themes of nature, plants and animals.
The dress code for the "Met Ball" spectacle was "The Garden of Time", based on the title of a short story by British author James Graham Ballard (1930-2009).
Annual fundraising event
Often referred to as the "party of the year", the "Met Ball" is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May.
The proceeds of the "Costume Institute Benefit", estimated at several million dollars, form the annual budget of the institute, which is now named after Wintour.
Top hostess
Anna Wintour, head of the US fashion magazine "Vogue", will host the charity gala. She is "so excited" to be back, said Wintour. She and her team had been planning the spectacle for more than a year - and were already planning the "Met Ball" in 2025.
"It really always takes a garden full of time," said Wintour, dressed in a black blazer trimmed with flowers - alluding to the dress code. Just as Wintour would have liked all the guests to do.
