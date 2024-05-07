Vorteilswelt
Vase, forest &amp; meadow

Here are the craziest outfits of the Met Gala 2024

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 11:48

Singer Lizzo came as a flower vase come to life, her colleague Lana del Rey as a tree and US theater producer Jordan Ross as a flower meadow. And these three were far from the only ones at the Met Gala 2024 to take the "Garden of Time" dress code a little too seriously. Here are the craziest outfits from the 2024 Met Gala!

Lana Del Rey transformed herself into a menacing-looking tree for the fashion spectacle that could have come straight out of a creepy fantasy series. Her floor-length, beige dress was covered in glittering thorns and ended in long branches that also protruded from her head. A single rose entwined her hand.

Mosquito net
A huge mosquito net completed the look and gave it a fairytale-like yet somewhat eerie atmosphere.

Lana del Rey embraced by branches ... (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Lana del Rey embraced by branches ...
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Confetti flowers
Singer Lizzo appeared in an oversized flower vase dress.

The transparent silk and tulle dress was also strewn with confetti-like flowers. It also looked as if you couldn't fall over in it.

Lizzo at the Met Gala (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Evan Agostini/Invision)
Lizzo at the Met Gala
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Evan Agostini/Invision)

Inflatable terrarium
Amelia Gray Hamlin, one of the hottest models in the world, walked the red carpet in an inflatable terrarium.

The yellow mini dress was filled with purple flowers and looked like a walking garden.

Amelia Gray Hamlin (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
Amelia Gray Hamlin
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)

Flower power
US theater maker Jordan Ross came as a whole pink and green flower meadow that turned into autumn leaves at the bottom hem.

Jordan Roth (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dia Dipasupil)
Jordan Roth
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dia Dipasupil)

Knight's armor
Cara Delevingne once again proved her courage for unusual fashion and slipped into a knight's armor made of glass stones by Stella McCartney.

The glamorous look with soft glam make-up was obviously a modern interpretation of the Arthurian legend. The red flower tattoo on her ribs looked like a recently inflicted wound from a sword fight.

Cara Delevigne in knight's armor (Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)
Cara Delevigne in knight's armor
(Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)

Pink pollen
And last but not least, actress Michelle Williams caught our eye.

She showed a lot of leg in a short, white outfit with a floral pattern by Chanel, which looked a bit like a mixture of nightgown and wedding dress because of the veil. Her pink dyed hair was obviously meant to be like the pollen in the middle of the white flower.

(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)

"The Garden of Time"
With the gala, the stars celebrated the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York on Tuesday night, which showcases fashion based on the themes of nature, plants and animals.

The dress code for the "Met Ball" spectacle was "The Garden of Time", based on the title of a short story by British author James Graham Ballard (1930-2009).

Annual fundraising event
Often referred to as the "party of the year", the "Met Ball" is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May.

The proceeds of the "Costume Institute Benefit", estimated at several million dollars, form the annual budget of the institute, which is now named after Wintour.

Click through more Met Gala looks here:

Emily Ratajkowski (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)
Emily Ratajkowski
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)
Jennifer Lopez (Bild: APA/AFP/Angela WEISS)
Jennifer Lopez
(Bild: APA/AFP/Angela WEISS)
Kylie Jenner (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)
Kylie Jenner
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)
Kendall Jenner (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/AFP/Angela Weiss)
Kendall Jenner
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/AFP/Angela Weiss)
Mona Patel (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)
Mona Patel
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)
Camila Cabello (Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)
Camila Cabello
(Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)
Penelope Cruz (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Penelope Cruz
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Gigi Hadid (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Gigi Hadid
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Kim Kardashian (Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)
Kim Kardashian
(Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)

Top hostess
Anna Wintour, head of the US fashion magazine "Vogue", will host the charity gala. She is "so excited" to be back, said Wintour. She and her team had been planning the spectacle for more than a year - and were already planning the "Met Ball" in 2025.

Anna Wintour at the Met Gala 2024 (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Anna Wintour at the Met Gala 2024
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

"It really always takes a garden full of time," said Wintour, dressed in a black blazer trimmed with flowers - alluding to the dress code. Just as Wintour would have liked all the guests to do.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
