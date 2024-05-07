Great trepidation about the future of model projects

Kern emphasizes the constructive exchange with the social partners: "We agree that there must be both a needs-based distribution and development of offers". The project will continue to fund ten transit jobs from October 1. The President of the Provincial Parliament, Gottfried Waldhäusl (FPÖ) - who is trying to obtain funding - criticizes the fact that Eibetex will not be supported in its old form until the end of the year. We know from experience that funding usually starts at the beginning of the year. "The AMS funding commitment must also be made by mid-May at the latest so that the EU project Reallabor can be launched," he said, calling on the AMS to secure the necessary funds for six work projects in the Waldviertel and Weinviertel regions. The state will continue to co-finance the projects on a pro rata basis, as Labor Market Minister Susanne Rosenkranz had already assured. The response from the AMS now comes as a surprise: the EU funds could not be accessed via the AMS, and a year's preparation time was expected for the Reallabor! The projects are required to implement new concepts. However, this could mean the end for some.