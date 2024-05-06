Fifty novelties for the Kronos 50th anniversary

It all began with the E flat major chord

The story of the Kronos Quartet begins with the opening chord in E flat major of Beethoven's String Quartet Opus 127 in the version by the Budapest String Quartet: The force of this brief moment so captivated the young David Harrington in the early 1960s that he decided, "I have to find a way to make a sound like that myself." Together with colleagues from the Seattle Youth Orchestra, he finally succeeded in achieving this experience for a tenth of a second. Since then, the search for the perfect tenth of a second has been a basic principle of the restless violinist and his fellow musicians.