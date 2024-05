Gottschalk: Now he’s getting even with Wokeness!

There was a lot of excitement when show titan Thomas Gottschalk (73) explained his departure from the ratings-boosting Saturday evening show "Wetten, dass ...?" on November 25, 2023 in socio-political terms: "I used to talk on TV the way I do at home", but he "can't do that anymore" - and "that's not nice". And as he preferred "not to stir up a shitstorm", he "better not say anything anymore".