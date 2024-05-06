The red-white-red dream of Wembley

"It's going to be brutal"

Marcel Sabitzer wants to do it with Dortmund on Tuesday; in Paris, Borussia will defend a 1:0 first-leg win against PSG's starting eleven led by Kylian Mbappé. "It's going to be brutal, but when you've come this far, of course you want to get to the final," said the 30-year-old. He was allowed to rest on the bench for 73 minutes in the 5-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday - motto: save your strength, everything for Wembley!