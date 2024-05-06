Laimer and Sabitzer:
The red-white-red dream of Wembley
Final! Marcel Sabitzer wants to make it with Dortmund on Tuesday.The following day, Konrad Laimer and Bayern visit Real, where David Alaba will be keeping his fingers crossed. The red-white-red dream of Wembley lives on.
Champions League final, London, the time-honored Wembley Stadium! The last time this happened was in 2013, when Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2:1 in the "temple of soccer". Now the whole of Germany is dreaming of a repeat, but two semi-final second legs are still to come - and there will be a bit of red-white-red in both games:
"It's going to be brutal"
Marcel Sabitzer wants to do it with Dortmund on Tuesday; in Paris, Borussia will defend a 1:0 first-leg win against PSG's starting eleven led by Kylian Mbappé. "It's going to be brutal, but when you've come this far, of course you want to get to the final," said the 30-year-old. He was allowed to rest on the bench for 73 minutes in the 5-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday - motto: save your strength, everything for Wembley!
Laimer rested
Konrad Laimer was not used at all in Bayern's 3-1 defeat in Stuttgart, and Munich will need his full strength Wednesday at Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium. After the 2-2 home draw, a hot dance awaits, and the convalescing David Alaba will only be able to keep his fingers crossed for the "royals" in the stands.
Memories of 2021
Sabitzer, Laimer, Alaba - who will be at Wembley on June 1, whether on the pitch or, in Alaba's case, in the delegation?
For the Real international (who celebrated his twelfth league title on Saturday - ten with Bayern, two with Real), it would be a return to the scene of one of his many triumphs; he was part of Bayern's victory over Dortmund in 2013.
For Sabitzer and Laimer, it would be a return to a place they do not have fond memories of - 2021, EURO round of 16, 1:2 after extra time against Italy.
If they both make it back to London, one of them will leave Wembley laughing. Or Alaba (also playing in 2021) will be laughing again - after his fourth Champions League win.
