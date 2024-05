Three-set victory! Andrei Rublev wins Madrid Open

Rublev had not won a match since his opening victory in Indian Wells in the first half of March and was also close to withdrawing from the Madrid classic in the early stages due to illness. But then the 26-year-old started a run of victories, including a win against local favorite Carlos Alcaraz (No. 2). Rublev now holds 16 Tour titles. "This is the one I'm most proud of." In the world rankings, Rublev moves up two places to sixth and is now also among the favorites for the French Open.